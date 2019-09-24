Navigate

Iraq “Expels Taiwanese Business Delegation”

By on 24th September 2019 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly expelled a visiting Taiwanese business delegation from the country.

According to Focus Taiwan, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) was abruptly notified that the delegation’s visas had been canceled a few days after its members had arrived in the country.

The delegation was scheduled to visit Baghdad and Erbil.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi has been on a visit to China, and has reportedly agreed for Iraq to join China’s “Belt and Road [One Belt One Road] initiative.

(Source: Focus Taiwan)

