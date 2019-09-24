Petrel Resources eyes Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.

Irish-based Petrel Resources has said that one of its main priorities has been re-building its presence in Iraq.

In its financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2019, the company said:



“While challenges remain, the Iraqi government encourages international investors with Iraqi operating experience. The security situation has dramatically improved since 2018. Iraq remains exempt from OPEC quotas, and Iraqi oil output has reached 4.7 million barrels of oil daily.

“The next Iraqi bidding round (for exploration of blocks with gas potential) is expected during 2020. The model contract is expected to be an updated version of the Iraqi hybrid exploration and development contract, incorporating aspects of service contract and production sharing. These terms are more attractive for international explorers than in prior bid rounds.

“The improving security situation in western Iraq has again made possible field-work on prime western desert exploration blocks, including Block 6, on which we worked from 2002. Similarly, the Merjan oil discovery, by Mobil in 1982, which has recently been packaged with Kifl & west Kifl oilfields, has arisen as a possible development project.

“The Merjan oilfield and surroundings, on which Petrel operated a Technical Cooperation Agreement in joint venture with Japanese giant Itochu from 2004 through 2007, has recently been covered by 1,000 km sq a 3d seismic survey conducted by the Iraqi Oil Exploration Company. This enhanced data should further minismise the risks & costs of development.“

(Source: Petrel Resources)