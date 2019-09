By John Lee.

Security company Blue Hackle, which operates in Iraq, has recently been awarded several quality certifications.

In a statement, the company said it has “successfully achieved ISO 18788:2015, ISO 9001:2015 and the ANSI/ASIS PSC.1-2012 certifications, having successfully completed the Stage 2 audit, which was conducted by MSS Global“.

(Source: Blue Hackle)

(Picture: ISO9001, from Jirsak/Shutterstock)