Navigate

Navigation

China Railway Company considers Karbala-Najaf Railway

By on 25th September 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Fuad Hussein, accompanied by the Ministers of Transport and Electricity, a number of Governors, Advisors to the Prime Minister and a number of general managers visited the China Railway Company earlier this week.

Among the projects discussed were the building of the Karbala-Najaf railway.

The Minister of Transport stressed the importance of the project and said that Iraq is ready to complete negotiations on the technical specifications.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Finance)

Related posts:

Chinese company “to build Monorail in Najaf” Chinese Company signs $1.4bn Iraq Construction Deal Iraq keen to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative Karbala University taking steps into E-Transformation
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply