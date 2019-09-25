China Railway Company considers Karbala-Najaf Railway

By John Lee.
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Fuad Hussein, accompanied by the Ministers of Transport and Electricity, a number of Governors, Advisors to the Prime Minister and a number of general managers visited the China Railway Company earlier this week.
Among the projects discussed were the building of the Karbala-Najaf railway.
The Minister of Transport stressed the importance of the project and said that Iraq is ready to complete negotiations on the technical specifications.
(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Finance)
