CMEC to Expand in Iraqi Electricity Sector?

By John Lee.

During their recent visit to China, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, accompanied by the Ministers of Transport and Electricity visited the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), which specializes in transport, energy, communications and heavy engineering equipment.

The company is already involved in the reconstruction of Salah al-Din power station and is in negotiations regarding power stations in Al-Khairat and Karbala.

Iraq’s Electricity Minister Luay al-Khateeb said he hoped to establish a strategic economic partnerships with China, with a focus on the energy sector.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Finance)