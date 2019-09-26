IBN Welcomes New Expert Bloggers

By Padraig O’Hannelly.

This week at Iraq Business News, we are delighted to welcome two new Expert Bloggers to our ranks:

Sharing an Expert Blogger slot, Alice Bosley and Patricia Letayf are the co-founders of Five One Labs, the hugely impressive start-up incubator that helps refugees and conflict-affected entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses.

Launching first in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, it aims to empower individuals to rebuild their lives and livelihoods and to contribute to the economic growth of their communities.

Five One Labs entrepreneurs are provided with training; mentorship by world class entrepreneurs from the USA and the Middle East; and a community of creative changemakers to share their experiences with.

Its vision is to develop an inclusive network of innovators and entrepreneurs that have the support, skills, and connections to positively change their communities and countries.

Alice Bosley

Alice is passionate about business approaches to humanitarian challenges. She was an Innovation Specialist with the UN Refugee Agency’s Innovation Unit, using design thinking to solve humanitarian challenges worldwide.

She has also worked at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani, and consulted with Mercy Corp’s Social Ventures team. For the past two years, she served as the Design Lead at the Columbia Entrepreneurship Design Studio.

Alice has a Master of International Affairs from Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, where she focused on humanitarian action, economic development, and entrepreneurship. She obtained her BA in international relations from Stanford University.

Patricia Letayf

Patricia’s main interest is Middle East politics and she has traveled extensively throughout the region for both work and academic research.

Prior to Five One Labs, Patricia worked as a Middle East political risk analyst with a focus on Iraq and North Africa for the Dubai office of consultancy Control Risks. She is also a volunteer facilitator for the Soliya Connect Program.

She obtained her Master of Public Administration degree in Economic Development from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, where she concentrated in economic and political development, and her BA in International Relations and Economics from Tufts University.

You can find their first Expert Blog here, and we look forward to reading more of their perspectives on the start-up scene in Iraq.