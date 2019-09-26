More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced the following investment opportunities:
- Production of diapers in Diwaniyah – State Company for Textile and Leather Industries
- Production of 9mm pistols – State Company for Military Industries
- Production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) – State Company for Military Industries
- Production of solvents and asphalt – State Company for Military Industries
(Source: National Investment Commission)
(Picture: Business opportunity word cloud, from ibreakstock/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.