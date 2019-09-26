Some Positive Indicators for Iraq

By John Lee.

At Iraq Business News, we are often asked how we see Iraq developing over the coming months and years.

The truth is that none of us has a crystal ball, but it’s possible that some data from our website may give a feel for the direction of sentiment towards Iraq:

Pageviews for our website are up 10 percent on the same period last year;

on the same period last year; Views of our Tenders page are up 55 percent on last year; and,

on last year; and, The number of tenders being published has more than doubled in the past year.

This is not a scientific study, but it certainly appears that more people are interested in doing business in Iraq.

