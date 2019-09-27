ACWA Power Signs MoU with Iraq Energy Institute

ACWA Power, a Saudi-based developer, owner, and operator of power generation and water desalination plants, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iraq Energy Institute (IEI), an independent non-profit policy institute, to collaborate on research development projects and enhance capacity building programs that will contribute to the optimum development of Iraq’s energy sector.

The MoU communicates the commitment of ACWA Power and IEI to partake in both parties’ events, workshops and activities and exchange expertise from consultants and senior management at organised events and forums.

The partnership will initiate professional dialogues and knowledge sharing that will bring about solutions which target challenges facing the region and elevate the private-public investor community in Iraq.

Demonstrating its role in nurturing young talent, ACWA Power will also take a leading role in IEI’s future scholarship programmes that will grant Iraqi students the chance to progress and excel in the energy and water fields in cooperation with other governmental and non-governmental partners.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Yesar al-Maleki, Managing Director of IEI, and Mohamed Fata Nahhas Business Development Manager at ACWA Power in the presence of Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power and Mr. Adnan Al Janabi, Vice Chairman of IEI.

ACWA Power Chairman, Mohammad Abunayyan said:

“We are pleased to commence collaboration with Iraq Energy Institute and bring our expertise to the Iraqi market.

“The signing of the MoU will certainly bridge to further alliances between ACWA Power and Iraqi energy players and is a robust start of a mutually beneficial relationship built on knowledge and exchange of energy proficiency between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iraq – which we are proud to lead and are keen to further progress.“

(Source: ACWA Power)