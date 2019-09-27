Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th September 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD630 (+2.4%) / $678 (+2.4%) (weekly change) (-4.4% and -4.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.3 bn ($1.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements