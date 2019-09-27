Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th September 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD630 (+2.4%) / $678 (+2.4%) (weekly change) (-4.4% and -4.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.3 bn ($1.1 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Iraqi Stock Exchange (ISX) and the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) announced that as of September 2019, trading data would be available in the Arab Monetary Fund database among 17 stock exchange markets registered in the fund. The price index became within the composite index of the Arab Monetary Fund for Arab financial stock exchange markets for the first time in the history of Iraqi financial markets, as well. This is considered as a positive step towards increasing the clients’ trust in the Iraqi markets. (ISX)
- ISX will suspend trading of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) starting Oct. 8, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 12, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Ready-Made Clothes (IRMC) and AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vac. (IKLV) will resume trading on Sep. 29, 2019 due to disclosing their 2018 annual financial statement.
- Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) and Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) will resume trading on Sep. 29, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) starting Sep. 26, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 1, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) resumed trading on Sep. 25, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements and deciding to distribute 4% cash dividend (IQD0.04 dividend per share, 7.3% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Mosul Bank for Development & Investment (BMFI) starting Sep. 24, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 29, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividend (5% cash dividend, IQD0.05 dividend per share) starting Oct. 1, 2019.
- Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) invited people for the public subscription for its 50% rights issue to increase the capital from IQD100 bn to IQD150 bn. Subscription started on Sep. 18, 2019. Subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.
No comments yet.