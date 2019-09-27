Lockheed to support Iraqi M1A1 Tank Fleet

By John Lee.

US-based Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $9,725,000 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract for procurement of Mobile M1A1 Situational Awareness Platoon Mobile Advanced Gunnery training system, mobile pre-brief, after action review capability, spare parts package, installation, on-site testing, training, design, development, test, management, documentation, hardware, software, and spares.

One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 22, 2021.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)