By John Lee.

There is a battle for influence in Iraq today, and Iran is winning, according to an opinion piece in National Interest.

Michael Rubin (pictured), resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, writes that while diplomats from other countries are free to enjoy the return to normalcy in Baghdad, with its new and booming shops and restaurants, American diplomats rarely venture outside he US embassy.

Read the full article here.

(Source: National Interest)