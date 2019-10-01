Iraq reopens Syria Crossing

By John Lee.

Iraq reportedly reopened the Al-Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, following a closure of eight years.

Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun, is quoted as saying that the opening signified “the victory of the Iraqi and Syrian people over all terrorist groups, especially Daesh.”

According to Reuters, the crossing is crucial for Iran’s bid to cement its growing sway over a corridor of territory from Tehran to Beirut.

The crossing is 300 km (185 miles) west of Baghdad, in Anbar province.

(Sources: Reuters, Al Jazeera)