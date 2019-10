By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reportedly banned the import of grapes into the Kurdistan Region.

Rudaw quotes Hussein Hama Karim, KRG’s Agriculture and Water Resources spokesperson, as saying:

“The ban is to protect our domestic product … We will continue our efforts to completely ban the illegal import of products into the Region … Our domestic products must sell in the markets.”

(Source: Rudaw)