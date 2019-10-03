As Anti-Iran Sentiments Rise, Protests erupt in Iraq

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

As violent protests continued for a second day in Baghdad and other southern Iraqi cities, head of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Falih al-Fayyadh arrived in Washington to meet with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper Oct. 2.

This comes in conjunction with the US Embassy in Baghdad urging all parties to avoid using violence.

The mass protests erupted on Tuesday. According to the Iraqi government, at least two people were killed and more than 200 wounded, including 40 security officers, during the first day of protests.

Security forces used tear gas, water cannons and live fire to disperse demonstrators.

Click here to read the full story.

(Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)