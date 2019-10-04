Navigate

Following Protests, Govt Announces Minimum Income Guarantee

By on 4th October 2019 in Politics

By John Lee.

Following days of protests in which dozens of people are reported to have been killed, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has outlined measures that he says will increase support for low-income families, create new employment opportunities for graduates, tackle corruption and expedite reforms.

According to a statement from the Government, the measures include:

  • The release of protestors not charged with criminal offences
  • Dismissal of 1,000 state employees accused of corruption
  • A minimum income guarantee for each Iraqi family
  • An employment scheme for graduates and post-graduates
  • Expediting the allocation of plots of land, free of charge, to low income groups
  • Instituting economic, social and public service reforms
  • Submitting a proposal to Parliament to reform the electoral system

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

