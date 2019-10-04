Following Protests, Govt Announces Minimum Income Guarantee

By John Lee.
Following days of protests in which dozens of people are reported to have been killed, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has outlined measures that he says will increase support for low-income families, create new employment opportunities for graduates, tackle corruption and expedite reforms.
According to a statement from the Government, the measures include:
- The release of protestors not charged with criminal offences
- Dismissal of 1,000 state employees accused of corruption
- A minimum income guarantee for each Iraqi family
- An employment scheme for graduates and post-graduates
- Expediting the allocation of plots of land, free of charge, to low income groups
- Instituting economic, social and public service reforms
- Submitting a proposal to Parliament to reform the electoral system
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
No comments yet.