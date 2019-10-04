Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 3rd October 2019).

Note: The government declared a curfew on Thursday in Baghdad. There was no internet and the stock market was closed. Next trading day will be on Sunday, October 6.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD635 (+0.7%) / $682 (+0.6%) (weekly change) (-3.7% and -3.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.8 bn ($1.5 mn).

ISX Company Announcements