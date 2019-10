By Toby Dodge, for Chatham House. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



In March and April, an extensive opinion poll carried out across Iraq found that the population were only united by very high levels of pessimism (opens in new window) about the future of their country.

At the centre of their concerns, and the key factor in driving mistrust, is the issue of corruption.

