Cabinet Responds to Protests with New Initiatives

By John Lee.

The Cabinet has met in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and discussed the recent protests, announcing a series of measures on housing, employment and support for low-income groups.

According to a statement from the Government, the latest measures include:

Those injured during recent protests will receive free medical treatment

Those who lost their lives during recent protests are declared martyrs, with their families receiving all the protections decreed by law

A three-month training scheme for 150,000 graduates and non-graduates who are currently unemployed but are able work. Trainees will receive a grant of 175,000 Iraqi dinars per month while in training.

Building 100,000 housing units.

600,000 in-need families will receive social security payments.

A grant of 175,000 Iraqi dinars per month to be paid to 150,000 citizens who are unemployed and are unable to work.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)