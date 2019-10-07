Cabinet Responds to Protests with New Initiatives

By John Lee.
The Cabinet has met in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and discussed the recent protests, announcing a series of measures on housing, employment and support for low-income groups.
According to a statement from the Government, the latest measures include:
- Those injured during recent protests will receive free medical treatment
- Those who lost their lives during recent protests are declared martyrs, with their families receiving all the protections decreed by law
- A three-month training scheme for 150,000 graduates and non-graduates who are currently unemployed but are able work. Trainees will receive a grant of 175,000 Iraqi dinars per month while in training.
- Building 100,000 housing units.
- 600,000 in-need families will receive social security payments.
- A grant of 175,000 Iraqi dinars per month to be paid to 150,000 citizens who are unemployed and are unable to work.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
