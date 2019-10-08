Baghdad Governor Sacked Amid Protests

The Baghdad Provincial Council on Sunday voted to dismiss governor Falah al-Jazairi amid protests in the Iraqi capital, according to local media and Anadolu Agency.

The 58-member council voted unanimously to remove al-Jazairi from his post, Al-Iraqiya television said.

According to the report, the provincial council will accept applications within days from candidates for the position.

The move came amid demonstrations in Baghdad and southern provinces against high unemployment and rampant corruption since October 1.

At least 100 people have been killed and more than 2,500 others injured in the protests, according to an anonymous official from Iraq’s Health Ministry.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi as well as improvements in living conditions and an end to corruption.

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water, and unemployment is around 10%.

(Source: Middle East Monitor)