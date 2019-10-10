Govt seems Powerless against Protesters

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraqi government seems powerless against protesters even as ‘unknown’ snipers take toll
A video of a fearless teenager performing a dance from the popular multiplayer online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds amid heavy bullets and smoke in eastern Baghdad seems to summarize what is happening with the Iraqi protests.
Thousands of young people, mostly teenagers, kept up demonstrations for the seventh day in a row. Nothing — not government promises, military threats, religious advice nor anything else — has been able to convince them to return home yet.
They have nothing to lose. They are jobless, feel humiliated due to Iraq’s weak position in the region, despair about the political system and have little hope for the future.
Sirs,
in order to satisfy those young Iraqis who had enough of sufferings, and poverty , GOI should do more now by seriously tackling :
1- Corruptions at top levels, accountability and prosecution of big thieves
2- abolition of two or three wages payment to certain people while others have no bread!!
3- reduction of long winded paperwork and endless signatures and expression f opinion etc at all levels.
People want to see real changes at all levels not only cosmetic & temporary solutions for which some don’t even see the light and will be lost within the prevailed bureaucracies draws.