By John Lee.

Spartan Air Academy Iraq LLC, Irving, Texas, has been awarded a $24,863,731 firm-fixed-price contract for contractor logistics support (CLS) services.

The contract provides for CLS services and material support for 15 T-6A aircraft.

Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)