IBBC, Nahrein preparing Iraqi Unis for Int’l Collaboration

IBBC and Nahrein network hold successful workshop session Preparing Iraqi Universities for International Research Collaborations with MOHE and Scientific research

Professor Mohammed Al Uzri of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) and Leicester University and Professor Eleanor Robson of Nahrein Network and University College London (UCL), led a successful workshop for the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and a number of leading Iraqi universities.

The purpose of the event was to strengthen research and inform capacity for Iraqi universities. The Minister of Higher Education Mr Qussay Alsuhail oversaw it, supervised by Dr Hamid Ahmed, Deputy Chairman PMA and chaired by the DG for research and Development Dr Ghassan H. Abdul-Majeed. 15 Iraqi university presidents and Vice presidents attended the session and they all agreed on a number of outcomes including:

To enhance research capacity and Infrastructure in Iraqi universities and to follow up with a programme of events and workshops.

The Iraqi universities are particularly interested to collaborate with British universities across all scientific fields from Sciences to Humanities.

To prepare the Iraqi graduates for ‘ work ready’ positions in the private sector businesses such as those in IBBC.

IBBC and the Nahrein networks and MOHE will be responsible to connecting the universities to the UK networks.

Professor Mohammed Al Uzri said:

“It was a privileged to be part of the workshop and a testimony to the commitment from the Iraqi side to their intent and motivation to cooperation on research with British universities. The Workshop was very successful and is evidenced but the interaction and participation from Universities across Iraq.”

(Source: IBBC)