Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th October 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD647 (+1.9%) / $695 (+1.9%) (weekly change) (-1.9% and -2.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.2 bn ($4.3 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Oct. 27, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 30, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) will resume trading on Oct. 13, 2019 due to disclosing its 2018 annual financial statements.
- Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) will resume trading on Oct. 13, 2019 due to disclosing its 2018 annual financial statements. The opening price will be IQD0.350 with +/-50% change since the company has been suspended for more than six months.
- ISX requested Mosul Bank for Development& Investment (BMFI) to provide its minutes of AGM that was held on Sep. 29, 2019.
- Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) resumed trading on Oct. 9, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements and deciding to distribute 0.00197% cash dividends (IQD0.0000197 dividend per share, 0.00197% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing – Fish (AMEF) Oct. 9, 2019 due to not fulfilling ISC request to provide its 3M19 financials.
- ISX will continue to suspend trading of the following companies’ according to an ISC decision due to not disclosing their 1Q19 and 2Q19 financials: BDSI, HASH, ITLI, IELI, IICM, IMPI, IMCM, SIGT, SBAG and VKHF.
- ISX suspended trading of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) starting Oct. 8, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 12, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Cross transaction: 3.0 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on Oct. 8, 2019, which represents 3% of BINT’s capital.
