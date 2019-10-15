Govt Promises More Jobs and Houses

Summary of government measures to boost employment, address housing shortage and support low-income groups

Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the High Committee for the Distribution of Land.

The Committee reviewed preparations for the distribution of plots of land to low-income groups in Iraqi provinces, and the allocation of more land to build low-cost housing to families in need.

The meeting comes as the Iraqi government continues to implement a series of measures to meet the legitimate demands of recent protests and address the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

The measures include the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the attacks on protesters and the security forces during recent demonstrations, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

The commission of inquiry comprises senior ministers, representatives of the security forces, the judiciary, the Human Rights Commission and Members of Parliament.

Key measures announced by the Iraqi government

The Iraqi government also announced several initiatives and new policies to boost employment opportunities for young Iraqis, address the housing shortage and provide additional support to low-income groups.

To create new job opportunities, the new measures include:

The launch of a three-month training scheme for 150,000 graduates and non-graduates who are currently unemployed but are able work. Trainees will receive a grant of 175,000 Iraqi dinars per month while in training and those who successfully complete the training programme will be offered jobs with several investment projects in Iraq. They will also be offered loans to start their own small and medium size businesses, and business-ready plots of land to start their own industrial projects.

Simplifying company registration procedures for owners of new businesses aged 18-35 years and exempting them from any associated fees.

Train unemployed young graduates and others wishing to start manufacturing projects, with successfully completing the training programme and wish to start a project receiving funding from the Central Bank of Iraq.

Activate the Facilitated Agricultural Credit Fund to provide lending to those who are unemployed but have been allocated land for cultivation.

The Ministry of Education to take the necessary measures to contract lecturers on various internship/volunteer programmes and submit a request for financing these measures to be included in the 2020 Federal Budget.

On 15/10/2019, the Ministry of Defence will begin receiving online applications from young Iraqis aged 18-25 who wish to join the Armed Forces.

The Ministries of Defence and Interior to take the necessary measures to reinstate qualified groups of employees who were dismissed from service.

To address the housing shortage, the measures include:

Begin a national house-building programme to build 100,000 housing units across all provinces.

The completion of the process to distribute 17,000 plots of land for housing purposes to low income-groups in Basra Province.

Directing the relevant authorities to begin accepting applications from low-income groups for the distribution of land plots as decreed by the Cabinet earlier.

The establishment of the High Committee for the Distribution of Land.

To support low-income groups, the measures include:

Provincial governors and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs to provide lists of 600,000 in-need families so they can receive social security payments.

A grant of 175,000 Iraqi dinars per month to be paid to 150,000 citizens who are unemployed and are unable to work. The payment to continue for three months.

To support farmers, the measures include:

Cancelling any accumulated unpaid rent for farmers who lease land from the Ministry of Agriculture for the period up to 31/21/2019.

To ensure rapid implementation of these and other policies, the Cabinet directed the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to establish committees in Iraqi provinces.

The committees will report regularly to the Prime Minister and submit their final reports no later than three months.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)