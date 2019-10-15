Video: Will Protesters in Iraq get what they want?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Fed up with years of corruption, unemployment and a lack of basic services, tens of thousands of Iraqis are taking to the streets to protest for a better future.

Security forces have responded to the crowds of mostly young men with astonishing brutality, firing live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas.

More than 100 people have been killed and thousands injured in this latest round of protests, some of the biggest Iraq has seen in years.

Many demonstrators want a complete overhaul of the government. Others believe the best way forward is for the current government to make good on a new reform plan to tackle poverty and corruption.

But with the PM warning that there are “no magic solutions,” many are skeptical that things will actually change.

During Monday’s episode we ask, will protesters in Iraq get what they want?