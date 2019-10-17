Navigate

Baghdad Firms win UN Contracts in Ramadi

By on 17th October 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News

By John Lee.

Two Baghdad-based companies have won contracts in Ramadi (pictured) with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS):

  1. Albir Company for General Contracts Ltd has won a contract worth $322,000 for the replacement and installation of storm water pumps and related accessories in Al Ramadi;
  2. Al Raneen Contracting Ltd has won a contract worth $810,470 for the replacement and installation of potable water pumps and related accessories in Al Ramadi.

(Source: UNGM)

