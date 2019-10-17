New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Activating Markets and Agricultural Livelihoods (AMAL) Project Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- National Project Coordinator, ILO – International Labour Organization
- ICT Specialist – System Support, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Communications / Social Network Associate, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Call Centre Operator, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Success, growth, career, development signpost from 3D_Creation/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.