Amnesty Accuses Iraq of Abusing Activists

By Amnesty International.

Iraq: Stop security forces from threatening, forcibly disappearing and abusing activists

The Iraqi authorities must immediately end a relentless campaign of intimidation and assault against activists in Baghdad and reveal the whereabouts of others, among them a doctor and a lawyer forcibly disappeared more than 10 days ago, Amnesty International said on Friday.

The organization has spoken to 11 activists, relatives of detained activists, as well as journalists and lawyers from Baghdad, Diwaniya, Basra and Amarah.

Their testimony shows that Iraqi security forces are systematically targeting anyone speaking out against the conduct of security forces during the protests.

(Source: Amnesty International)