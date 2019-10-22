Caliburn Renovates Primary School in Iraq

Caliburn International, LLC has recently completed a renovation of the Al-Sqor Primary School in Bakar Village.

Located a short distance from Balad Air Base in Iraq, the village has endured years of conflict and unrest from the Iraq War through the insurgence, contributing to the school’s state of disrepair.

Caliburn identified specific needs to address in the renovation, focusing on shielding students from inclement weather, providing access to functional restrooms/washrooms, and enhancing classroom resources for the 600 boys and girls who attend the school each year.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to give back to the local community, which has always been supportive of Caliburn’s work in Iraq. Many of our Iraqi employees have children who attend the Al-Sqor Primary School, and we wanted them to have access to a clean, safe, and comfortable environment,” said Caliburn’s Chief Operating Officer, C.D. Moore.

Completed in three weeks, the renovation included cleaning and sanitizing all interior surfaces, repairing the roof, replacing classroom ceiling fans, replacing broken windows, replacing plumbing fixtures and restoring the bathrooms to working order, cleaning the school grounds and removing all debris, repairing classroom floors, and providing new desks and seats for the students.

Renovations were completed in advance of the start of the school year on September 25, 2019. Moore attended a Grand Opening Ceremony at the school on September 29, along with the Balad Base Commander and community leaders. At the ceremony, Caliburn distributed school supplies and dental care kits to the incoming students.

