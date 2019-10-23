Govt to Incentivise Electricity Distribution

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Government has announced new measures intended to stimulate job creation in the electricity distribution industry.

In a statement, it said:

“Training courses lasting for 3 months or longer in the area of maintenance of electrical transformers used in the electricity distribution sector in Iraq. The courses will be tailor-made for unemployed young people who do not have a university degree, but who have completed their intermediate, secondary or technical education.

“Trainees will be paid a monthly allowance of 150,000 Iraqi dinars during the training course.

“Trainees who successfully complete the training course will be paid a monthly allowance of 250,000 Iraqi dinars for six months to help them develop further their skills.

“Groups of trainees consisting of three people or more who wish to establish their own industrial workshops will be granted a loan. –

“The Ministry of Electricity will contract these workshops as needed.“

The move is the latest in a series of reforms announced by the government in response to continuing protests in the country.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)