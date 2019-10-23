New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) Manager, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
- Logistics Coordinator, International Medical Corps
- Program Manager, Management Systems International (MSI)
- Deputy Field Program Representative, Management Systems International (MSI)
- Senior Procurement and Inventory Manager, Mines Advisory Group (MAG)
- Project Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- M&E Coordinator, Heartland Alliance
- Legal Officers, Heartland Alliance
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
