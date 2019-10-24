Iraqi Govt to Lower Retirement Age

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Government has announced a reduction in the retirement age.

In a statement, it said:

“The Iraqi government is also proposing amending Retirement Law number (9) of 2014 to include:

Reducing the retirement age for all state employees to 60 years, except for those working in the university sector where the age of retirement shall be 63. Reducing the voluntary retirement age to 45 years, provided the employee has completed 15 years in service.



“These will need to be approved by Parliament before they become law.“

The move is the latest in a series of reforms announced by the government in response to continuing protests in the country.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)