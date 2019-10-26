IBBC attends Int’l Chambers of Commerce Conference

IBBC is one of fifty-five international chambers of commerce who met with many of their UK counterparts over three days reports Richard Cotton, commercial adviser to IBBC who attended on its behalf.

The first session on Oct 15 was an internal Chamber event bringing the UK and the Global Network together. Delegates heard that following the combining of the Council of British Chambers in Europe (COBCOE) with the BCC, the Global Business Network (GBN) has grown to fifty-five British Chambers worldwide.

Discussions focused on how the Global Network could promote two-way trade, develop its sustainability and the communications required to promote it to both businesses and other stakeholders.

Following discussions, three working groups will be created, combining both UK Chambers and British Chambers overseas on the key themes for the GBN of two-way trade, focused on sustainability and commercialisation and communications.

The second day at the National Assembly and AGM there was a further discussion on the Global Network.

The third day of events concluded with the international Trade Summit. With real time updates on the Brexit Deal announced to the room it was an opportune time to hear from UL and internationally based companies on the pragmatic steps that companies could take to increase their international trade.

(Source: IBBC)