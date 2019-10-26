Navigate

Video: More than 20 Killed as Protests grip Iraq

By on 26th October 2019 in Security

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

At least 21 people have been killed in Iraq, with protesters back on the streets sceptical about a government promise to introduce sweeping economic reforms.

Demonstrators are calling for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign.

They say he is not doing enough to tackle high levels of unemployment and corruption.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha reports from Baghdad.

