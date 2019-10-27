By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Can Iraqi PM’s Promises Calm Popular Anger?

Mass protests erupted early Friday morning in most of southern Iraq’s major cities, including Baghdad, Basra, Najaf, Karbala and Nasiriyah.

In Baghdad, protesters began gathering and organizing at night on Oct. 24.

Today’s protests are seeing a larger turnout than the previous wave of demonstrations that started in early October and ended with about 150 dead and more than 6,000 wounded.

