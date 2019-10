From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

More than 60 people have been killed in two days of demonstrations against Iraq’s government.

Influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is calling for the prime minister to resign. And MPs linked to him are staging a sit-in at parliament.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Baghdad.