Baghdad Curfew as Protests Continue

Iraq declared a curfew in Baghdad on Monday as two people were killed and 112 injured in the fourth day of anti-government protests, and the coalition government’s most powerful erstwhile supporter called for early elections, reports Reuters.

Baghdad’s top military commander imposed the curfew from midnight (2100 GMT) until 6 am (0300 GMT) effective “until further notice,” state television said, but protesters in the capital’s central Tahrir Square remained defiant.

The curfew provides cover for security forces to clear the square, demonstrators said, but they intended on going nowhere.

“No, we will stay. They have now declared a curfew and severe punishments for anyone not going to work, this is how they fight us. We will stay here until the last day, even if there are a thousand martyrs,” one protester said.

