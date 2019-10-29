Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for September

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced oil exports for September of 107,276,327 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.576 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.603 million bpd exported in August.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 103,010,306 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,166,848 barrels, and from Qayara 877,196 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 221,977 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.321 billion at an average price of $58.924 per barrel.

