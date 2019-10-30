Asiacell Iraq Increases Customer Base, but EBITDA Falls

By John Lee.

Asiacell Iraq has reported stable revenues of QAR 3.3 billion for the nine-month period, and a growing customer base, up 6% to 14 million customers at 9M 2019.

In its results for the first nine months of 2019, the company said:

“While EBITDA margin was strong at 45%, EBITDA was down 8% to QAR 1.5 billion at 9M 2019, due to an increase in costs related to improvement in network quality, network expansion, and enhanced sales and marketing activities associated with the increase in customer base and data traffic. “



(Source: Ooredoo)

(Picture: Faruk Mustafa Rasool, Chairman of Asiacell)