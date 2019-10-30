Belarus, Iraq discuss Cooperation

On October 28, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Iraq to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus non-resident, Haydar Mansour Hadi. The meeting was held on the occasion of the Ambassador’s completion of his diplomatic mission.

The Deputy Minister expressed satisfaction with the results of the Ambassador’s activities in this capacity and noted his prominent role in the development of the whole range of Belarusian-Iraqi relations in recent years. The Belarusian diplomat particularly emphasized the importance of the personal contribution by H.M. Hadi to the solution of practical issues that directly concern citizens of both countries.

The Iraqi diplomat thanked for the high appreciation of his work and reiterated his intention to further contribute to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations between Belarus and Iraq.

During the discussion of the state and prospects of the Belarusian-Iraqi cooperation, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to implement the agreements reached at the consultations between the foreign ministries of Belarus and Iraq in Minsk on September 11, 2019.

The sides highlighted the value of personal contacts at all levels of interstate cooperation for strengthening bilateral ties and agreed to maintain them.

(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus)