Iraq-Syria Highway an Opportunity for Tehran

By Caroline Rose, for the Atlantic Council.

A highway linking Iraq and Syria becomes an opportunity for Tehran

The Assad regime has found a cooperative partner in the Iraqi government, opening the al-Boukamal-al-Qaim highway.

The crossing empowers the Assad regime’s politico-economic recovery and enables Iranian influence through Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq and passage into Syria.

A land route from Tehran to the Mediterranean has been a long-held objective for the Iranian government.

The full article can be viewed here.

(Source: Atlantic Council)