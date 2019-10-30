Iraq-Syria Highway an Opportunity for Tehran

By Caroline Rose, for the Atlantic Council.
A highway linking Iraq and Syria becomes an opportunity for Tehran
The Assad regime has found a cooperative partner in the Iraqi government, opening the al-Boukamal-al-Qaim highway.
The crossing empowers the Assad regime’s politico-economic recovery and enables Iranian influence through Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq and passage into Syria.
A land route from Tehran to the Mediterranean has been a long-held objective for the Iranian government.
The full article can be viewed here.
(Source: Atlantic Council)
No comments yet.