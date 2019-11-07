Iraqi Cabinet Agrees New Set of Reforms

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi and with the presence of the governors.

The Cabinet decided to grant the Minister of Oil the authority to recruit graduates of the 2018-2019 oil vocational training courses to become employees of the Ministry of Oil and its public companies.

The Cabinet agreed to reduce customs fees on plastic granules for industrial projects.

The Cabinet granted the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs the authority to contract 1,000 researchers to ensure the timely and accurate completion of the projects and reforms decided by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet granted the National Investment Commission the power to sign the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation.

The Cabinet decided to start the first phase of the “Babylon Sewerage Project” as per the recommendations made by the Governor of Babylon and the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Municipalities’ Audit and Approval Committee, and the executive commission. The project will be implemented by KAMA.

The Cabinet approved the draft law for the Iraqi Olympic Committee and referred it to the Council of Representatives.

The Cabinet also approved the recommendation made by the Ministerial Council on Energy to implement projects on government land and properties after obtaining the initial approval from the owner and the relevant authorities and following all the necessary legal requirements.

