New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Admin Assistant -Receptionist, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Logistic Coordinator, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- National Project Assistant, FAO – Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
- Education Cluster Coordinator, Save the Children
- Grants Management Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Supply Chain Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Knowledge Management Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Success, growth, career, development signpost from 3D_Creation/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.