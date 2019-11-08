As Demonstrations Continue, What Comes Next?

By Douglas A. Ollivant for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

As Iraq’s demonstrations continue, what comes next?

Iraq’s demonstrations appear to have settled into at least a temporary “new normal.”

In Baghdad, the protesters have a more or less constant occupation of Tahrir Square and the adjacent “Turkish restaurant” building, which provides an overlook from its 14 stories.

While reliable numbers are hard to get, there are clearly hundreds of thousands, and some claim over a million, demonstrators who are maintaining consistent, day-after-day presence.

This includes at least a significant minority holding the “terrain” at night so that it is not reclaimed by security forces, despite the use of lethal violence that has claimed over (perhaps well over) 200 lives.

