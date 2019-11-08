The Coming Emergency in Iraq

By Thanassis Cambanis, for Foreign Affairs. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Neglected Prison Camps Are Incubating a New Extremist Threat.

The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi marked the end of one destructive phase of the Islamic State, the extremist group also known as ISIS.

Baghdadi was the self-proclaimed caliph of a Great Britain-sized swath of Iraq and Syria, the last remains of which a U.S.-led coalition removed from his control in March.

The ISIS leader ordered the murder of thousands and terrorized millions during his short reign.

But his targeted assassination has done little to halt a gathering crisis that is at least as serious a threat to Iraq’s stability.

