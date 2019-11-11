Iraq looks to Produce own Gas Masks, Surveillance Kit

By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced the following investment opportunities:
- Production of gas masks – State Company for Military Industries
- Production of ground suryeillance radar systems and drone detection – State Company for Military Industries
- Production of military suryeillance cameras – State Company for Military Industries
- Production of Military switches and telephones, State Company for Military Industries
- Production of surveillance balloons (Aerostat) – State Company for Military Industries
- Hand-held wireless communication devices, State Company for Military Industries
(Source: National Investment Commission)
