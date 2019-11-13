Allurentis, UK publishers of The New Iraq series, are now in production of Iraq – Discovering Business 2020.

The publication will be launched at the end of this year and circulated to companies and individuals looking to trade and invest in Iraq throughout 2020.

There are opportunities for organisations from all sectors to promote their services to a global audience through editorial features and advertising.

Iraq Business News is delighted to be partnering Allurentis on this project.

For further details, please contact Laura Curtis, Managing Director of Allurentis at [email protected].