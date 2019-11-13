MAN provides 53 MW of Electrical Power to Iraq

Germany’s MAN Energy Solutions is providing a drink can factory of the Royal Can Making Company (RCMC) in Iraq with six MAN 18V32/40 CD engines, with a total capacity of 53 megawatts (MW).

The recently constructed power plant in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, will supply power to the RCMC manufacturing site and also to other nearby industrial plants.

Waldemar Wiesner, Head of Region MEA (Middle-East Africa), Power Plant Sales, at MAN Energy Solutions, explained:

“Iraq is a country in the process of change. After the armed conflicts of the past, the World Bank is forecasting economic growth of 6.5% for this year…

“Providing local businesses with a reliable energy supply is the prerequisite for economic growth in Iraq.

“Our localized power plant solutions ensure the operation of industrial plants and make customers, such as the Royal Can Making Company, independent of the national power grid.”

The new power plant guarantees a reliable energy supply for the RCMC drink can factory and therefore enables high utilization of production capacities, as the plant is no longer affected by fluctuations in the national grid. The company manufactures more than two billion drink cans every year.

Increased presence in the Persian Gulf

This year, MAN Energy Solutions has already commissioned two power plants in the Iraqi cities of Samawah and Basra.

“We are proud that the Royal Can Making Company is another customer from the Persian Gulf region which is relying on energy solutions provided by MAN Energy Solutions. In total, we are now supplying more than 200 MW of power to rebuild the country’s infrastructure,” said Wiesner.

(Source: MAN Energy Solutions)