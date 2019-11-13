Taiwan signs MOU with Sulaimaniyah Chamber

By John Lee.

The government-sponsored Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Sulaimaniyah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) in a bid to promote bilateral trade.

Taiwan News says the document was signed by SCCI President Sirwan Mohammed Mahmood and TAITRA Executive Vice President Leonor F. M. Lin (林芳苗), during the visit of a trade mission from Iraq to Taiwan for the procurement of machine tools, ICT products, food packaging machinery, and more.

According to TAITRA, automobile components, machinery, and construction materials are the three major exports from Taiwan to Iraq.

Sulaymaniyah, the second largest city in Kurdistan Region, has ramped up efforts to develop industry and commerce. Established in 1967, SCCI has 30,000 company members and is one of the most important trade associations in Iraq, said TAITRA.

(Source: Taiwan News)